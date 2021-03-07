crash

Driver loses control of vehicle in Pennsauken, 2 injured: Police

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman and child were seriously injured in a crash in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on Marlton Pike near Route 130.

Police said the woman was driving when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over.

Fire crews rescued the woman and child from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating what led to the woman losing control of the vehicle.
