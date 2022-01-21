PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Pennsauken Police Department is investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened within days of each other.
The most recent crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 near Garden Avenue, police said
According to investigators, a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, was seen leaving the scene.
Sukhwant Sing, 53, of Camden City was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he later died.
In a separate crash, 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.
Police said they have arrested Jaydon Marson-Francis, 23, in connection with that crash.
Pennsauken police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes; 1 man arrested
The most recent crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 near Garden Avenue.
HIT AND RUN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News