hit and run

Pennsauken police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes; 1 man arrested

The most recent crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 near Garden Avenue.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsauken police investigate 2 hit-and-run crashes

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Pennsauken Police Department is investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened within days of each other.

The most recent crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 near Garden Avenue, police said

According to investigators, a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, was seen leaving the scene.

Sukhwant Sing, 53, of Camden City was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he later died.

In a separate crash, 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.

Police said they have arrested Jaydon Marson-Francis, 23, in connection with that crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsaukenhit and runnew jersey newsfatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run
Family wants answers after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Grandfather struck and killed on way to greet neighbors in Bucks Co.
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Frankford
TOP STORIES
Social media photo of student with gun prompted school lockdown
Exclusive video: Officers come under fire during NE Philly pursuit
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Claim dismissed against Ocean City after beach umbrella impales woman
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
Philly region hit with bitter cold as temps dip into teens
Show More
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Shooting victim runs to South Philly home after crashing into cars
Sharon Hill Council votes to fire officers charged in fatal shooting
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
South Jersey house fire leaves woman dead
More TOP STORIES News