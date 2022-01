Pennsauken police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes; 1 man arrested

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Pennsauken Police Department is investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened within days of each other.The most recent crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 near Garden Avenue, police saidAccording to investigators, a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, was seen leaving the scene.Sukhwant Sing, 53, of Camden City was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he later died.In a separate crash, 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.Police said they have arrested Jaydon Marson-Francis, 23, in connection with that crash.