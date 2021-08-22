house fire

Firefighters rescue person trapped in house fire in Pennsauken Township

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters rescue person trapped in house fire in Pennsauken Township

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is recovering in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Camden County.

Firefighters responded to reports of a person trapped inside a home on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue in Pennsauken Township.

Crews were able to rescue the person from the home.

That person was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition while being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsaukenhouse firefire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
1 person dead after house fire in Mercer Co.
Woman dead after fire erupts in New Castle home
Firefighters battle Camden house fire
12-year-old girl injured in West Philly fire
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain
Jersey Shore prepares for stormy impact from Hurricane Henri
Police investigate fatal shooting in Ewing Township
Man critically injured in Allentown shooting
Man hospitalized following shooting in Germantown
Woman hospitalized following crash on I-95
Police investigate assault, shooting inside Philly candy store
Show More
16-year-old lifeguard dies after injury in Cape May, NJ
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Couple, baby, dog mysteriously found dead on hiking trail
Father shot to death on TX freeway; boys steer SUV to safety
2 suspected carjackers captured in East Falls: Police
More TOP STORIES News