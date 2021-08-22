Firefighters rescue person trapped in house fire in Pennsauken Township

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is recovering in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Camden County.Firefighters responded to reports of a person trapped inside a home on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue in Pennsauken Township.Crews were able to rescue the person from the home.That person was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition while being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.