Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run; driver sought

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pennsauken Township police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman over the weekend.Police say 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.Investigators are looking for a silver or gray Chevy Cruze with tint on all four windows including the front and back windshield.The vehicle is also missing its front hubcaps.Surveillance video from the nearby business Imagine Lifestyles Luxury & Exotic Rentals appears to capture the wanted driver.Video showed the victim get off a New Jersey Transit bus on Haddonfield Road and walk down Marion Avenue.Then for an unknown reason, the person stops and ends up lying in the middle of Marion Avenue.Police say shortly before 1:00 a.m., a driver runs the victim over."First, to see someone that's laying there then they get run over, and then nobody then sees this person. No police officer or ambulance comes until the following morning," said Ryan Safady, CEO of Imagine Lifestyles Luxury & Exotic Rentals.A short time after the accident, the video appears to show the vehicle coming back, slowing down and taking off again."It's really tough. I watched the footage so many times and I've felt a bunch of different ways," said Safady. "The question is: did they see him when they came back? Or when they looked at their car, did they see anything odd on their car to give them an indication that they might have run over a person? Was there blood on their car? So it's tough."Police are investigating this as a hit and run.Anyone with information should contact Pennsauken Township police.