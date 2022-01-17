hit and run

Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run; driver sought

Police say 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run; driver sought

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pennsauken Township police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman over the weekend.

Police say 39-year-old Louis Mateo was struck and killed on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road on Saturday morning.

Investigators are looking for a silver or gray Chevy Cruze with tint on all four windows including the front and back windshield.

The vehicle is also missing its front hubcaps.

Surveillance video from the nearby business Imagine Lifestyles Luxury & Exotic Rentals appears to capture the wanted driver.

Video showed the victim get off a New Jersey Transit bus on Haddonfield Road and walk down Marion Avenue.

Then for an unknown reason, the person stops and ends up lying in the middle of Marion Avenue.

Police say shortly before 1:00 a.m., a driver runs the victim over.

"First, to see someone that's laying there then they get run over, and then nobody then sees this person. No police officer or ambulance comes until the following morning," said Ryan Safady, CEO of Imagine Lifestyles Luxury & Exotic Rentals.

A short time after the accident, the video appears to show the vehicle coming back, slowing down and taking off again.

"It's really tough. I watched the footage so many times and I've felt a bunch of different ways," said Safady. "The question is: did they see him when they came back? Or when they looked at their car, did they see anything odd on their car to give them an indication that they might have run over a person? Was there blood on their car? So it's tough."

Police are investigating this as a hit and run.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsauken Township police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsaukenhit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Family wants answers after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Grandfather struck and killed on way to greet neighbors in Bucks Co.
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Frankford
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after teen girl fatally shot while inside car
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Pilot speaks to 'GMA' about miraculous helicopter crash landing
Philly holds Martin Luther King Day of Service event
Local Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly wind through Tuesday
Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both playoff games
Hurts leaves in walking boot: 'I didn't play a good one'
2 killed after BMW hits truck exiting driveway in NJ; victims ID'd
Strong winds, coastal flooding concerns at Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News