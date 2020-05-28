Coronavirus

Day care, restaurants: What can reopen in southeastern Pennsylvania during 'yellow phase'?

By
NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As southeastern Pennsylvania is expected to move into the yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan, restaurants still cannot offer dine-in service, but can begin outdoor seating.

Narberth Pub owner Tom Darlington said he and other business owners are asking Narberth Borough Council to block off portions of Narberth Avenue to create a common eating area.

"Not a lot, maybe four and five parking spots, that could be seven or eight tables to each eatery around here," said Darlington, who owns Great American Pub.



Southeastern Pennsylvanians will also be allowed to shop inside retail stores, although Wolf has urged curbside pickup during the yellow phase.

"I don't quite feel ready to be back to normal yet. There are a lot of preparations and precautions we have to take before I let people in the store," said Ellen Trachtenberg, owner of Narberth Bookshop.

Providing relief to some parents, day care centers will also open again. Following new guidelines, Cindy Myers, who runs Kids Korner in Narberth, said parents can't go inside the facility.

"We'll be having a non-contact thermometer to take temperatures of staff and children and the family member that's dropping off at the door," said Myers.



According to Wolf: gyms, salons, casinos and movie theaters will have to stay closed until the region moves to the green phase.

"I do find it kind of insulting that large-box stores are allowed to be open," said Rodney Reppe, owner of Uppercut Gym. "Us, with small traffic, we can regulate one person at a time if we had to."

Narberth Mayor Andrea Deutsch said restaurant owners' request to block off outdoor dining on the road is still being decided.

"I'm not sure exactly what's possible now," said Deutsch. "We're looking at different ways to encourage takeout, encourage purchases from these businesses while maintaining safety.

