5 Pennsylvania men charged with sexual assault of children

Pennsylvania's attorney general was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce charges against five men accused of sexually assaulting children for years.

All of the men were members of the Jehovah's Witnesses in a position of trust.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce charges against five men accused of sexually assaulting children for years.

All of the men were members of the Jehovah's Witnesses in a position of trust.

Three of the men are from our area.

Those suspects include David Balosa, 62, of Philadelphia; Erroll William Hall, 50, of Aldan, Delaware County; and Luis Manuel Ayala-Velasquez, 55, of Reading

They are accused of assaulting young children who they gained access to through the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Attorney General Michelle Henry says the children came forward years after the abuse to get help.

"I have to say that I am thankful to courageous survivors involved in these cases who were willing to share the horrific abuse that they went through. I'm inspired by their strength," Henry said.

The other men charged were identified as Shaun Sheffer, 45, of Butler County and Terry Booth, 57, of Panama City, Florida, who once lived in Allegheny County.

Since the fall, 14 people from the same religious organization have been charged with sexual abuse.

All are pending trial.