PA conference for women

Inspiring women digital series - GlaxoSmithKline President Maya Martinez-Davis

Maya Martinez-Davis offers advice for women to get ahead in their respective profession.
By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anchor Karen Rogers interviews GlaxoSmithKline President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals Maya Martinez-Davis for tips on how to excel at being a professional woman.

Among the topics discussed include, how women can turn being underestimated on the job into their greatest advantage, personal finances, navigating the pandemic and other topics relevant to achieving success in the workplace.

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women, airing virtually on Nov. 11, offers inspiration, motivation, networking, personal and professional development, and community.

