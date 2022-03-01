PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews one of the longtime Pennsylvania pollsters G. Terry Madonna, a Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
They discussed the new Pennsylvania redistricting map put forth by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week.
They also talked about the latest news from the Senatorial, Gubernatorial and Congressional races across the Commonwealth ahead of the upcoming primaries.
Pennsylvania State Supreme Court puts forth a Congressional State Map
