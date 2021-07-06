PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we celebrate the nation's independence, Inside Story Host Matt O'Donnell sits down with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1st), one of the leading moderates in Washington.
They talk about bipartisanship and Fitzpatrick's leadership role in the Problem Solvers Caucus.
He shares why he voted for one Jan. 6 commission and against another and they talk unemployment numbers and why he thinks there are still so many help wanted signs.
On COVID-19, the Congressman shares his views on vaccinations, variants, the increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic and the real origin of the virus.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
PA Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission, COVID-19 origins
INSIDE STORY
TOP STORIES
Show More