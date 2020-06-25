Pennsylvania sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania is seeing an uptick in the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19, more than three months after the pandemic first began to spread in the state.The Health Department said Thursday there were 579 new positive cases and 39 deaths.The state's caseload had been steadily falling, but more recently it has plateaued and now appears to be inching upward.The agency said nearly 84,000 Pennsylvanians have been confirmed to have the disease. There have been 6,557 deaths.The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.