Pennsylvania councilman charged with stealing opioids

A Pennsylvania councilman wearing a ski mask stole more than $16,000 in prescription opioids as reported during Action News at 10 on March 1, 2019.

WEST READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania councilman wearing a ski mask stole more than $16,000 in prescription opioids from a drug store in the town he serves, prosecutors said.

Kirk Mullen, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possession and intent to distribute.

The West Reading man has served on the borough council since January 2018. The town has a population of about 4,200 and is a suburb of Reading.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said Mullen robbed the West Reading Drug Store on Feb. 19 just before 6:30 p.m. He was not found to have a weapon.

Mullen is accused of stealing nearly $16,400 worth of pain medication. Adams said officials believe Mullen intended to sell the opioids. He said this case is a prime example of how prevalent the opioid epidemic is.

There was no attorney information for Mullen listed in court records. A message was left with Berks County Jail System.

Authorities searched Mullen's home Friday morning and found several items he is alleged to have stolen from the drug store. Adams said one of the items found by authorities was a pill bottle with specific markings that authorities traced back to the drug store.

Adams said the pills were oxycodone with a street value of nearly $80 a pill.

"I do not recall an individual in a position of something like a borough councilman being charged with a felony offense such as robbery," Adams said.
