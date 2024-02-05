Pennsylvania Courts' website down due to cyberattack

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Portions of the Pennsylvania Courts' website went down on Sunday night due to a denial of service cyberattack, officials say.

The courts released a statement saying, "At this time, there is no indication that any court data was compromised, and the courts will remain open and accessible to the public."

A denial of service cyberattack occurs when someone floods the network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, preventing access for legitimate users, officials say.

"Our court information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement, including the CISA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the F.B.I to investigate the incident," Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd said in a statement.

The cyberattack is impacting court web services including PACFile, the use of online docket sheets, PAePay, and the Guardianship Tracking System.