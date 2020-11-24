Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants on Thanksgiving eve as COVID cases climb

Levine urged all Pennsylvanians to avoid leaving their homes, unless it is absolutely necessary.
"Please stay at home," she said.
The guidance is an advisory, not a shutdown order, officials said. The administration said telework is now mandatory if it's possible.
Levine also issued an order to suspend alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants - for one night only - beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The order will stay in effect through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
The order comes as 4,762 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in addition to the 7,075 cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 11,837. The statewide total is now 314,401.
There are 3,379 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said. Of that number, 775 patients are in the intensive care unit and 371 patients are on a ventilator.
"This week's data, in terms of hospitalization increase, an increase in the use of ventilators, case increase and percent positivity are worrisome," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 - November 19 stood at 11.1%
Health officials said there were 69 new deaths reported this weekend for a total of 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
