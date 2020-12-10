Gov. Wolf announces new restrictions in Pennsylvania as COVID-19 cases surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8645913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is in quarantine after testing positive Tuesday for COVID-19.

SPIKE IN BUCKS COUNTY

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions Thursday afternoon as the virus rages on across the commonwealth.The following restrictions will take effect on 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 12 and will last through 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021:- Indoor dining is prohibited, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events. Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales may continue.- Indoor operations at gyms is prohibited. Outdoor facilities and classes can continue, but all participants must wear face coverings.- No indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other places of congregate worship are specifically excluded from the limitations, but are strongly encouraged to find alternative methods for worship.- No outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people- No in-person extracurricular activities allowed- All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused.- In-person businesses must operate at 50% capacity- All in-person entertainment including, but not limited to, theaters, concert venues, museums, movie theaters, arcades, casinos, bowling alleys and private clubs are prohibited from operation.Wolf moved to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths."We all hoped it would not come to this," he said at Thursday's virtual news conference, but "we need to slow the spread to save lives."Wolf tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday and revealed the diagnosis on Wednesday.He said Thursday he is feeling fine and that his most recent test was negative. He is currently awaiting the results of another test."I'm feeling well and I'm continuing to perform all my duties," he said. "...I will stay in quarantine until I'm allowed to come out, or test out of it, but I'm feeling fine and I appreciate all the well wishes."His office said Wolf was found to have the virus after he underwent a routine surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he has been working.Wolf's spouse, Frances Wolf, tested negative for the virus but will continue to quarantine with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York, the governor's office said Thursday.On Thursday, state health officials confirmed an additional 11,972 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 457,289.There are currently 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit.As of Wednesday, there were 248 new deaths reported for a total of 12,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, officials said.In 2016, Wolf was diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. A year later he received a clean bill of health. Experts say his cancer should play a minor or even no role in his recovery. Dr. Alexander Kutikov, the Chief of Urologic Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, says data shows a positive outcome for the governor is high.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this."I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."According to a COVID-19 tracker created by 6abc's data team, Bucks County has seen a sharp increase in the seven day average of daily new cases between November 29 and December 6.The data shows the county has seen 73 new cases per 100,000 population. The rate is higher than the surrounding counties.According to a spokesperson with Bucks County, the uptick could be in part because of new testing capabilities. It could also be because the county shifted to the state's case reporting system because of the increase in cases."State infection numbers will be as much as 10 to 15 percent higher than what the county would have reported," said the director of the county health department, Dr. David Damsker. "County health department workers no longer will be able to correct the data by eliminating duplicate cases, patients who are found not to be county residents, or laboratory errors."As the virtual learning mandate in Montgomery County ended Monday, several school districts found themselves scrambling to make last-minute changes while others returned to their pre-mandate routine.Delaware County announced on Friday, Dec. 4 its highest daily case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a concern for the hospital system being overrun.Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday."Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.