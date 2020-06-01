COVID-19 infections, deaths both comparatively low in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania officials reported comparatively low figures for new COVID-19 infections and deaths on Monday, a sign the pandemic's impact may be on the wane.The Health Department said there were 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number this year to 5,567, of which 3,557 have occurred among nursing homes or personal care facilities.The agency said 356 new cases were reported, a figure that may reflect that reports from weekends have generally brought lower numbers. So far more than 72,000 Pennsylvanians have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.---Philadelphia CasesThe Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 252 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 22,881. Monday's reports reflect cases and deaths since Saturday as many labs do not report on Sundays and the city has stopped releasing updates on Sundays as a result.The Department of Public Health confirmed three additional fatalities from the coronavirus in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,287. Of the 1,287 total deaths, 684 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.