COVID-19 in PA: 1,628 more positive cases, 83 additional deaths

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069.All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of the novel coronavirusThe department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836.There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Less than 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;6% are aged 19-24;39% are aged 25-49;28% are aged 50-64; andNearly 24% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.State officials in Pennsylvania have announced creation of a business-to-business directory for supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak.The Department of Community and Economic Development says the business-to-business interchange directory is intended to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing products and supplies related to the outbreak.Secretary Dennis Davin said it's intended to provide commmonwealth residents access to critical supplies "expeditiously without a middleman."The directory currently includes manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric and other masks, and surgical masks. Additional supplies and materials will be added to the directory as the department identifies potential manufacturers.