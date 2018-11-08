Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds

Allentown parishioners react to grand jury report detailing sexual abuse by priests, as reported by Christie Ileto on Action News at 11 on August 14, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses are starting to announce details about victim compensation funds they're setting up, nearly three months after a sweeping grand jury report documented decades of child sexual abuse by priests in the state.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the dioceses of Harrisburg, Scranton and Allentown on Thursday disclosed some information. The Erie Diocese says it's setting up a fund, but isn't ready to disclose details.

The announcements don't mention a total dollar amount or maximum individual payout.

In statements, the dioceses describe sources for the money, including borrowing, property sales, investments, and insurers.

A legislative effort to change state law to allow a 2-year window for people to sue in abuse cases that are otherwise too old to pursue was blocked by Republican state senators last month.

