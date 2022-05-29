Recount begins in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.Barely 900 votes separate celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.The initial result from last week's primary election has remained elusive, since some counties were still tallying up remaining ballots.The Associated Press won't declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete on June 8. The winner will take on the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November. McCormick's campaign has also been waging a fight in court to scrounge for votes that might help him close the gap with Oz.