Biden supporters wait for updates outside Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A primetime address is expected Friday night from Joe Biden. We asked supporters at this point in the vote count, what do you expect him to say?

"He'll say he's the president-elect, he will," predicted Kristy Gaines of Wilmington.

"He's just going to tell everyone to be patient until all the votes are counted, which could be even early next week sometime," said Bill Gillson of Wilmington.

It's been a long wait for official results of the presidential election, and the ballots are still being tallied in crucial must-win states.

That was no matter for Zach Rossetti from Scranton.

"I came down as soon as they called Michigan. I've been down here for two days now, it's not every day that someone from your hometown is about to be the president of the United States," said Rossetti.

On the precipice of history? Some think so. And they brought the next generation to bear witness.

"What drove me out here was the opportunity to see history. And we few as though with everything the way it is, we wanted to be a part of it," said Larry Brooks of Newark.

The mood outside the Chase Center is one of cautious optimism.

"I haven't had a lot of hope for America I haven't had a lot of hope about what our future looks like for our country, no. This is the first day that I've had hope for the country," said Celine Robinson of Wilmington.

No official winner has been called as of yet.
