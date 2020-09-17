Pennsylvania Supreme Court grants Election Day deadline extension

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6415923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The flood of information can confuse voters.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state's fledgling mail-in voting law.The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party's request to order an extension of Pennsylvania's Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes - which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.The court's ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.