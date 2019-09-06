Pennsylvania gets $75M more in federal aid for opioid fight

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania will receive another $75 million in federal aid to fight the opioid-addiction crisis, money that Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says will help with treatment, prevention and education.

Wolf's administration said Friday that about $56 million will go to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. The money will also help extend programs designed to help people in addiction treatment find stable housing and to attract treatment professionals by helping repay their education loans.

The state Department of Health received $8.4 million, a grant that is expected to repeat each of the next two years, while Philadelphia received $5.9 million and Allegheny County received $5.2 million.

Wolf's administration says total federal funding for Pennsylvania's opioid response is more than $141 million over the past two years.
