10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6

The co-owner of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend has died from injuries he suffered in the blast, which also killed his wife and four other people.

Investigators with the county fire marshal's office are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the explosion.

PLUM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three houses at the center of a recent explosion near Pittsburgh that killed six people will need to be torn down and 10 others are not currently inhabitable, county officials said over the weekend.

The Aug. 12 blast in Plum leveled one home and engulfed two neighboring houses in flames. The 10 uninhabitable homes will need to be inspected by structural engineers for next steps, an Allegheny County spokesperson said.

Pictured: The aftermath of an explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, on August 12.

Investigators with the county fire marshal's office are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the explosion in a development about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

All of the victims were found on the property of the home that exploded, an Allegheny County spokesperson said. One victim was found outside of the garage area. Four others were located in the basement and the sixth was located and rescued from the rear yard. He was transported to a trauma center, where he died several days later.

Natural gas from an abandoned underground mine is unlikely to have caused the explosion, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Friday. Authorities have said that the homeowners were having problems with their hot water tank and that is part of the investigation into the cause.

Crews from at least 38 fire departments worked to douse the flames, while three police departments and eight EMS agencies, from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, also responded to the scene.

Victims of Plum house explosion include father and 12-year-old son

The deceased have been identified as Plum Borough residents Casey Clontz, 38 and his 12-year-old son Keegan; Heather Oravitz, 51; Kevin Sebunia, 55; Michael Thomas, 57; and Paul Oravitz, 56, according to Allegheny County officials. CNN affiliate WTAE confirmed Casey Clontz is Keegan's father.

A family statement provided to WTAE described Casey Clontz as "someone who always made people laugh."

The statement adds Casey's "biggest love" was his family.

Keegan is described as "100% his momma's boy" in the statement. He loved spending time with friends, playing football and was described in the statement as "the perfect teammate."

"He always supported his teams and just loved being a part of the game and everyone's lives who were involved."

The statement adds that Keegan "loved his sister, especially when he was able to give her a hard time as only a brother can."

"Keegan and Casey were their most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family & friends," reads the statement. "They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart. Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends and community."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro offered his condolences for the victims and their families in a post on X, formally known as Twitter, on Sunday. "Lori and I are praying for family, friends, and neighbors who lost someone in Plum yesterday, and we're grateful for the first responders who ran towards danger to save lives," he wrote.

"The five Pennsylvanians who passed and their families are in our thoughts today," the governor went on. "May their memories be a blessing."

The Associated Press and the CNN Wire contributed to this report.