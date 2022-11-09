Check your tickets! $2.6 million Match 6 lottery ticket sold at beverage shop in Berwyn, Pa.

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So you probably were not the one who bought the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in California (and if you are...congrats!).
But you may not be out of luck just yet.
That's because a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Chester County.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-57, from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing.
The $2.6 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage on the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn.
Mr. Bottle Beverage earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
According to the PA Lottery, the chances of winning the Match 6 Lotto jackpot is 1 in 4,666,272.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.