Check your tickets! $2.6 million Match 6 lottery ticket sold at beverage shop in Berwyn, Pa.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers: 12-16-21-26-43-57.

Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So you probably were not the one who bought the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in California (and if you are...congrats!).

But you may not be out of luck just yet.

That's because a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Chester County.

SEE ALSO: Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-57, from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing.

The $2.6 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage on the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn.

Mr. Bottle Beverage earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the PA Lottery, the chances of winning the Match 6 Lotto jackpot is 1 in 4,666,272.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.