Check your tickets: Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia casino

Officials say the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn: 8-17-27-31-38.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A winning $1 million Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at a Philadelphia casino over the weekend.

The ticket, worth $1,077,663.50, was purchased on Sunday at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Lottery officials say the casino was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.