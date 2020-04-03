Coronavirus

102-year-old Bensalem man tests negative, beating COVID-19

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Angelo "Ralphie" Trotter is 102 years old. He's raised three children and watched four grandchildren grow up and get married.

But last month, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

His daughter Donna noticed the drastic and unexpected change.

"All of a sudden he kept jumping out of bed, (he) wouldn't stay in bed. (He was) very agitated and going into a seizure type thing and sweating. I took his temperature it was 104," she said.

She said they went straight to St. Mary Medical Center.



It turns out they discovered he wasn't just fighting COVID-19.

"He was also battling a major UTI and then he had sepsis," said Donna Trotter,.

Donna said says he's also entered the early stages of dementia.



She didn't think he was going to make it, but it was clear the medical team prepared for a fight.

"They gave him, I don't know what kind, but heavy antibiotics. They gave him some (medicine) for the fluids on his lungs," she said.

As of now, Angelo Trotter has tested negative once for the virus. Another negative test means he'll be discharged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News