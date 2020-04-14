Coronavirus

Delaware County artists share music through open mic Facebook group while in quarantine

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of the many groups affected by COVID-19 are musicians, as performance venues closed and concerts are canceled.

Despite the changes, some Delaware County musicians found a way to share their music on Facebook.

The artists stay connected to each other and their audiences through the Delco Quarantine Open Mic Facebook group.

The musicians want to continue the page after the quarantine has been lifted.

And, one day, they hope to hold a live music festival to bring all these talented musicians together.
