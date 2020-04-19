Pennsylvanians required to wear masks to enter essential businesses beginning Sunday night

Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, all employees and customers of essential businesses across Pennsylvania will be required to wear a protective mask."I'm wearing a mask, I'm a medical student so I happen to have it on me when we were told to go into quarantine," said Yasmeen Byrnes, waiting in line outside Trader Joe's on Market Street in Center City.While some say it's been hard to remember to leave home with a face-covering they understand why it's important to protect themselves and those around them."The only thing that's annoying, honestly, is that my glasses fog up, so I have to adjust it, but other than that I don't really mind," said Jackie Appel, who added, "I'd rather wear it and have these small inconveniences than things get a lot worse and people get really sick."Essential business workers must also wear a mask provided or approved by their employer.Businesses are ordered to deny entry to any customer not wearing a mask unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food. In that case, the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery.There are some exceptions, including for people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition and children under two years old.___CASES:The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 276 more deaths among people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,215This brings the total number of cases across the commonwealth to 32,284 in all 67 counties.Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said this number of deaths did not all occur within the last 24 hours, but that this large increase is due to a data reconciliation from several collection sources within the state.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death___MASS TESTING SITEA drive-through coronavirus testing site opens next week in northeastern Pennsylvania for emergency and health workers and older commonwealth residents with symptoms, state officials announced Saturday.The state's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said the site at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, was sought because "we continue to see case counts increasing there."The site will begin testing Monday for 100 first responders and health care workers from northeastern Pennsylvania who have symptoms of COVID-19. Beginning Tuesday, the site will test as many as 200 northeastern Pennsylvania residents over age 65 with symptoms as well as first responders and health care workers each day.Registration a day in advance on the health department's website will be required, but patients won't need a doctor's prescription. Results should be available in two to three business days, and patients will receive an email to log on to the registration site and access their results, officials said.People heading to the site will be required to return home and self-isolate after testing, and they are being urged not to make any stops along the way, such as to a grocery store or pharmacy, Levine said."We want people to come to the site and then go back home," Levine said.___BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS DIRECTORYState officials in Pennsylvania have announced the creation of a business-to-business directory for supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak.The Department of Community and Economic Development says the business-to-business interchange directory is intended to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing products and supplies.Secretary Dennis Davin said it's intended to provide commonwealth residents access to critical supplies "expeditiously without a middleman."The directory currently includes manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric and other masks, and surgical masks. Additional supplies and materials will be added to the directory as the department identifies potential manufacturers.