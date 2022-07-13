park

Pennsylvania funding 3 new state parks, locations yet to be determined

The state's 2022-23 spending plan includes $56 million to add the new state parks to what is currently a 121-park system.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's governor tweeted he had "big news" on Tuesday, announcing the state budget passed in recent days includes funding for three new state parks.



Gov. Tom Wolf's press secretary, Beth Rementer, subsequently said the park sites haven't been chosen, but work to identify and purchase the land is underway by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The three will be the first new state parks in Pennsylvania since 2005, not counting Washington Crossing, which was transferred from the state Historical and Museum Commission.

The money will also help develop the state's first park for the use of all-terrain vehicles and similar motorized recreational vehicles.

"Our beautiful state parks are among the finest in the nation," Wolf tweeted. "I'm proud that we secured funding in this year's budget to make this investment in our park system."

