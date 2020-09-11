Philly Catholic HS teachers to vote on new contract offer Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the union representing its high school teachers released a joint announcement late Thursday night saying that contract negotiations have concluded, and that teachers will vote on a contract Friday afternoon.Details of the apparent deal have not yet been released, and both sides have agreed not to comment until after the vote.The statement from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia secondary school system and the Association of Catholic teachers 1776 says, "The Secondary School System of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the Association of Catholic Teachers, Local 1776, have concluded their negotiations for a new contract covering the lay teachers in the seventeen Archdiocesan high schools. The Union will hold a General Membership meeting on Friday afternoon, September 11, to vote on the contract. Both parties have agreed not to comment further until after the contract vote. "On September 8, the Archdiocese offered what it called its best and final offer that included a two-year contract, with a $1,200 salary increase each year. In addition there was to be no increase in medical costs or change in benefits.We hope to learn more details about the contract offer later today.The Association of Catholic teachers 1776 represents lay teachers at the 17 Archdiocesan high schools.Parish and regional Catholic elementary schools are not impacted by these negotiations.