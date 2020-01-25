Officers honored for saving 4 people from Ridley Park home

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When a Delaware County apartment complex burned down in April, two police officers took quick action to save four people from inside.

It happened on the 100 block of West Ridley Avenue in Ridley Park.

Video shows the flames engulfing all three floors of the home, but thanks to the officers, the people made it out safely.

EMBED More News Videos

Heroic rescue in Ridley Park fire: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 5 a.m., April 4, 2019



On Friday, Officers Michael Hanly and Jason Golden, with the Ridley Park Police Department at the time, were given awards for their heroics tonight at the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 annual ceremony.

A volunteer fire fighter since he was 16, Hanly ran right in the burning building. His partner waited at the bottom to assist the couple out.

Hanly's dad Mark, is also a Ridley Park Police Officer.

"...he followed in my footsteps. I think he's a very good officer," Marc Hanly said on his son.

Officer Hanly was treated and released from a hospital for smoke inhalation following the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridley park boroughpennsylvania newsfirepolice officer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News