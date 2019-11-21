Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dangerous toys was the topic of a presentation on in Harrisburg.
The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its 34th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.
The agency identified three categories of toys consumers should be on the lookout for: hidden toxins, detectable dangers and recalled toys.
Officials warned parents of toys that could be a choking hazard, or damaging to the eyes and ears.
Parents are encouraged to check which toys are unsafe before shopping for the holidays.
For a full list of this year's unsafe toys and potential hazards, CLICK HERE.
