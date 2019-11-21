Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dangerous toys was the topic of a presentation on in Harrisburg.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its 34th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.

The agency identified three categories of toys consumers should be on the lookout for: hidden toxins, detectable dangers and recalled toys.



Officials warned parents of toys that could be a choking hazard, or damaging to the eyes and ears.

Parents are encouraged to check which toys are unsafe before shopping for the holidays.

For a full list of this year's unsafe toys and potential hazards, CLICK HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniatoys
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Tuckerton officer
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Show More
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Chitwood honored
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee
More TOP STORIES News