Pennsylvania opens investigation into gas liquids pipeline

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa -- Pennsylvania's attorney general is opening an investigation into a $2.5 billion natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that's been plagued by spills of drilling fluid and improper construction methods.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter on Tuesday that his office is taking the investigation into the Mariner East 2 pipeline on a referral from Delaware County's district attorney.

The pipeline has been operating for just over two months and is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer.

The company's pipelines in Pennsylvania include the Mariner East 1, 2 and 2X and have drawn millions in fines and several temporary shutdown orders from state agencies.

Meanwhile, Chester County's district attorney is demanding documents from the company as part of a criminal investigation. Energy Transfer has said it is confident that it hasn't violated criminal laws.
