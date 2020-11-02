Pennsylvania voter rights and other questions answered ahead of Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7570373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With an 'avalanche' of mail-in ballots exptected, Philadelphia's ballot count could take days to finalize.

Election 2020 resources:

On this election eve, many Pennsylvania voters have last-minute questions about how to cast their ballots and what rights they have at the polls.One thing to remember, as long as you're in line by the time the polls close at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. However, that rule does not apply for drop boxes.Action News asked top election officials to help clear up any confusion voters may have.First, we asked Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar: if you haven't received your mail-in or absentee ballot or if you lost your mail ballot, what should you do?"Don't worry, you can still vote, you'll be able to go to your polling place and vote by provisional ballot," she said.And if you haven't returned your mail ballot, Boockvar says do not put it in the mail."Do not put ballots in the mail. Hand-deliver your mail ballot to your county election office, satellite election office or other designated dropbox or drop-off location today. Do it today. Do not wait," said Boockvar.If you encounter a problem while trying to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, you can contact the following hotlines:1-800-VOTES-PA1-877-NJ-VOTER.Also note, "voted" mail ballots will not be accepted at polling places and some drop boxes will close or be unavailable sooner than 8 p.m. Election Day."Also a reminder that under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots," Boockvar said.And with a couple of exceptions, under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or for voters who need an emergency absentee ballot.Also, for those voters under COVID-19 quarantine or have tested positive for COVID, Boockvar said you can still vote.Voters in these circumstances can apply to use the emergency absentee ballot option and to designate an authorized representative to return your ballot to the county board of elections.It's important to note that there are two forms that must be filled out: one for the emergency ballot and the other for the authorized representative to pick up and return the ballot.We also asked Thoai Nguyen, with immigrant support agency SEAMAAC, about possible forms of voter intimidation or suppression at the polls."You need to take a test, you need to speak English, you need to provide your ID," Nguyen said are some falsehoods to look out for.The only time you have to show ID to vote is if you are a first-time voter.And voters who need assistance--Nguyen said you can have help in the voting booth."The only thing that I would say is that you want to avoid using the word interpreter or translator," said Nguyen.That's because a poll worker could require certification for those official designations."So we're asking folks to say that you're assisting, you're an assister or an assistant," Nguyen added.Also, know that person cannot be your boss or someone affiliated with a labor union.