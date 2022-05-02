primary election

Monday is deadline to register to vote before Pennsylvania primary

The election is Tuesday, May 17.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday, May 2 is the deadline to register to vote if you want to participate in the Pennsylvania primary.

The election is Tuesday, May 17 - two weeks from Tuesday.

"To vote in Pennsylvania, you must first register to vote at least 15 days before the election," the Department of State says.

The application can be completed online or delivered to your county voter registration office.

The state has a number of links to help with registering to vote including requirements, a how-to and voter ID for first time voters.

If you want a mail-in ballot you have to request that by May 10.

That ballot must be received by your county election office by election day.

For more information on mail-in ballots or absentee ballots, click here.
