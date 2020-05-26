Politics

Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pennsylvania primary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the deadline for voters in Pennsylvania to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary election in June.

All applications must be in by 5 p.m.

Primary day in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, June 2.

The deadline for the ballot to be returned to your county board of elections is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

Governor Tom Wolf rescheduled the 2020 primary election from April 28 to June 2.

Voters can also choose to vote in person at their designated polling stations.

To request an absentee or mail-in ballot for the upcoming election, click here. You must be a registered voter to submit an application.
