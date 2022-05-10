May 10 is deadline to request mail-in ballot before Pennsylvania primary

Mail-in ballot requests must be completed by 5 p.m. on May 10.
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadline for mail-in ballot request before Pa. primary

PHILADELPHIA -- Tuesday, May 10 is the deadline for Pennsylvania voters who want to request a mail-in ballot for the primary.

Residents will cast votes for party candidates in the U.S. Senate and House, governor and state legislative seats.

Mail-in ballot requests must be completed by 5 p.m.



Pennsylvania's primary is next Tuesday, May 17.

Visit for 6abc.com/election for latest primary information.

Voted ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks are not enough.

If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline.

More details can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
3 killed in fiery crash at SEPTA station in Kensington
Philadelphia officer accused of shoplifting drink from store
Sparks fly as suspect leads officers on chase in Philly, Delco
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Gas prices rise to record highs again: $4.65 a gallon in Philly
Could a program in NJ's largest city help reduce violence in Philly?
Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat? Get ready to pay
Show More
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
Segura, Hoskins homer early, Phillies thump Mariners 9-0
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
More TOP STORIES News