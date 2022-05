May 10 is deadline to request mail-in ballot before Pennsylvania primary

PHILADELPHIA -- Tuesday, May 10 is the deadline for Pennsylvania voters who want to request a mail-in ballot for the primary.Residents will cast votes for party candidates in the U.S. Senate and House, governor and state legislative seats.Mail-in ballot requests must be completed by 5 p.m.Pennsylvania's primary is next Tuesday, May 17.Voted ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks are not enough.If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline.More details can be found here