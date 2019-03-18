Pennsylvania prisons to implement system-wide tobacco ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's prison system is banning all tobacco products inside every facility's secure perimeter, starting July 1.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced the new policy Monday, citing the success of existing tobacco prohibitions in three state correctional institutions and Quehanna Boot Camp.

After July 1 all tobacco products in the possession of inmates or staff will be deemed contraband.

The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, tobacco substitutes, lighters, pipes, pipe cleaners, filters, rolling papers, roller aprons and rollers.

Inmates and employees will be allowed to use non-refillable e-cigarettes that have been approved by the prison system, within designated areas.

Inmates will be given access to smoking cessation programs, educational materials and support to help them quit. They'll be able to purchase nicotine replacement therapy patches.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
inmatespa newssmokingjailprison
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
Show More
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at Brad Paisley concert
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Threat puts Wissahickon schools on delay, student in custody
More TOP STORIES News