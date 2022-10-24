Monday is last day to register to vote in Pa. before November election

You are running out of time to register to vote in the Pennsylvania election.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday is the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania.

If you want to vote in November's general election and are not yet a registered voter, visit vote.pa.gov.

To vote in the next election, you must complete your application by Monday. You can submit your application through the following methods:

- Online

- Delivered to your county voter registration office.

- By mail to your county voter registration office, received by 10/24/2022.

Click here to download a blank voter registration form

- If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.

Have your Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID available to reference as you complete the application.

The deadlines for New Jersey and Delaware have passed.