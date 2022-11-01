How will Fetterman-Oz debate impact the outcome of election day?

Host Matt O'Donnell, John Micek, Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, and the panel discuss the fallout from the debate for PA Senate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed John Micek - Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star as a virtual newsmaker to discuss the John Fetterman (D) vs. Mehmet Oz (R) debate and the effect it could have on the Pennsylvania Senate Race.

The roundtable continued to discuss the outcome of the Fetterman-Dr. Oz debate, specifically the reaction to Fetterman's health challenges.

Matt asked the panelists if they had a time machine, would they tell Fetterman not to debate and you might be surprised by the answers.

The panel also discussed the latest CNN poll numbers for the PA Gubernatorial and Senate Races.

Other topics include Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigning her office and launching a bid for Mayor, how that shapes the race thus far, and whether there will be a 'dark-horse' announcement in the coming months.

Plus mixed reviews for the state GOP filing articles of impeachment for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

This week's in-studio panelists are Sam Katz, Melissa Robbins, Marc Segal and Brian Tierney.