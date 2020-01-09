Cheltenham Township Walmart shooting suspect sentenced

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man found guilty of shooting five people inside a Walmart in Cheltenham back in 2018 has learned his fate.

Keenan Jones seen in exclusive video from the day he was arrested was sentenced to 25 to 62 years in state prison.

Cheltenham Twp. Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M

He was found guilty in a jury trial this past October.

In August of 2018, Jones got into a dispute near the register and grabbed his sister's gun.

He fired randomly, hitting the five victims.

Jones was arrested after crashing his car into a police SUV.
