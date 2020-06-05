Power outages linger after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

Those storms on Wednesday afternoon toppled trees, and power lines came down with them.
Along Traverse Drive in Plymouth Meeting lies a tree completely covering the lawn of a home, narrowly missing two vehicles and the roof of the house.
The damage, and subsequent power outages, remain from Wednesday's severe storms.
Bartlett Tree Services has been busy with clean up.
"The phones have started ringing and not stopped," said Joe Bayer of Bartlett Tree Services.
Neighbors are without power for the third day.
"Some of us got it back, some of us still don't have it. I believe the latest update from PECO is sometime Sunday," said John Krause of Plymouth Meeting.
The same goes for Woodbrook Lane. Penelope Neil is thankful her neighbor extended a power cord from their generator.
"That all I have. My refrigerator is plugged in. I have no hot water. I've been taking cold showers," said Neil.
With more storms possible Friday evening, there's a concern for more damage.
"The majority of tree roots are in the top 18 inches of soil. With the amount of rain we've been getting the soil is extremely saturated. Even when the tree has a healthy root system the structural integrity of the soil is not there to hold the roots and help support the tree," said Bayer of Bartlett Tree Services
PECO called upon 2,700 additional contractors out of state from Chicago, Baltimore, to Washington D.C. to help in damage clean up and power restoration.