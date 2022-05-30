National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down briefly in Pennsylvania

Forecasters in State College say one tornado touched down just before noon Friday near New Franklin in southern Franklin County. They say the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of about 70 mph.
135 PM Saturday May 28th, 2022: An EF1 tornado touched down in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster Co. Friday afternoon around 211 PM, May 27th. Winds around 105 mph. More detail to follow.— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 28, 2022
Forecasters say another tornado touched down shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster County. They said the EF-1 tornado had estimated wind speeds of about 105 mph and did "extensive damage to several buildings."
DAMAGE TODAY— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2022
Just got these pictures from Michael Ruoss from Bartville PA, Lancaster County. Two barns destroyed from storms. Also 3 Amish barn houses and greenhouses in Kirkwood, PA. @NWS_MountHolly @NWSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/x6p30Bl8gu
LNP reported that a handful of barns and silos were heavily damaged by the storms, and emergency crews in the area spent hours cleaning debris.
