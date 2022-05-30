National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down briefly in Pennsylvania

135 PM Saturday May 28th, 2022: An EF1 tornado touched down in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster Co. Friday afternoon around 211 PM, May 27th. Winds around 105 mph. More detail to follow. — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 28, 2022

DAMAGE TODAY

Just got these pictures from Michael Ruoss from Bartville PA, Lancaster County. Two barns destroyed from storms. Also 3 Amish barn houses and greenhouses in Kirkwood, PA. @NWS_MountHolly @NWSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/x6p30Bl8gu — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2022

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down briefly in south-central Pennsylvania last week, and one damaged some buildings, but no injuries were reported.Forecasters in State College say one tornado touched down just before noon Friday near New Franklin in southern Franklin County. They say the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of about 70 mph.Forecasters say another tornado touched down shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster County. They said the EF-1 tornado had estimated wind speeds of about 105 mph and did "extensive damage to several buildings."LNP reported that a handful of barns and silos were heavily damaged by the storms, and emergency crews in the area spent hours cleaning debris.