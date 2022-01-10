inside story

PA State Rep Madeleine Dean talks January 6 anniversary, Donald Trump, election misinformation

By Niki Hawkins
PA State Rep Madeleine Dean revisits Jan. 6, election misinformation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, host Matt O'Donnell sits down with Pennsylvania U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean about the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Dean, who was in the Gallery of the Capitol during the building's storming, shared her experiences on the day, per her recent op-ed in the Inquirer.

They discuss the events on the day, the Congresswoman's role in the impeachment hearings of former President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden's response and the growing misinformation on election security spreading across the country.
