Pennsylvania to get more than 100,000 vaccine doses, Doylestown Hospital among first 9 facilities

Nearly 90 hospitals across the state will receive an initial 97,500 doses directly from Pfizer, the health department said. Philadelphia is getting its own allotment of 13,650 doses.
The vaccine is going to hospitals that have the ability to store it, with the first shots to be given to health workers, first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate settings, the health department said.
Doylestown Hospital is among seven hospitals to receive a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. his brings the total to nine hospitals to date that have received vaccine.
"Each day, hospitals will be shipped vaccine directly from Pfizer and will begin administering it to health care workers at the hospital," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "The 87 hospitals receiving shipments this week enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. The federal government has determined the amount of vaccine and when the vaccine is distributed. Hospitals receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine must be able to handle the ultra-low temperature storage requirements."
The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, issued an order that requires vaccine providers to report demographic information on people who get the shots, including gender, race and ethnicity.
UPMC, which was among the first to get a shipment, said it began administering the shots on Monday.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.