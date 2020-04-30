Penn Vet studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine has launched a pilot training program to research if dogs would be able to sniff out the coronavirus.
Penn Vet is using scent detecting dogs for their pilot training program to discriminate between samples from COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative patients.
Researchers hope the dogs could help asymptomatic patients, or hospital or business environments where testing is most challenging.
"Scent detection dogs can accurately detect low concentrations of volatile organic compounds, otherwise known as VOCs, associated with various diseases such as ovarian cancer, bacterial infections, and nasal tumors. These VOCs are present in human blood, saliva, urine or breath," said Cynthia Otto, DVM, PhD, professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine and director of Penn Vet's Working Dog Center. "The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial. This study will harness the dog's extraordinary ability to support the nation's COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread."
Preliminary screening of live humans by trained dogs could begin as early as July, Penn Vets says.
Eight dogs will undergo a process called "odor imprinting" for three weeks. The dogs will be exposed to positive COVID-19 saliva and urine samples inside the lab.
"Once the dogs learn the odor, the investigators will document that the dogs can discriminate between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative samples in a laboratory setting, establishing the platform for testing to determine if the dogs can identify COVID-19 infected people," Penn Vet says.
The study is being funded in part by the new Penn Vet COVID-19 Research Innovation Fund.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds in Philadelphia region; many ignore social distancing
Quest Diagnostics allowing residents to order COVID-19 antibody tests online
Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment
Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Pennsylvania golfers excited for courses to reopen on May 1
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Penn Vet studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News