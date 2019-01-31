People bundle up to face the bitter cold in Old City

It may be a sunny day, but a quick look around tells the story of pure cold.Even spots along the Schuylkill River are starting to freeze.AccuWeather says we started in the single digits and will only reach a high in the teens.Across the area, people are bundled up trying to beat this bone-chilling, bitter cold."It is so cold out here that my teeth hurt, that is cold. It is like the cold that gets all the way down to your bones, and I really hope it goes away pretty soon," says Hezekiah Johnson of North Philly.It's not fun weather, but people still have to work in it, walk in it and wait for the bus."It is more of like a frigid, like bone-chilling kind of cold. It's different than in the past," says Kristin Pool of Pitman, New Jersey.For bicycle couriers, the cold can be brutal. However, they say if they want to get paid, they know they have to endure the freezing temperatures and pedal their way to their delivery locations.Riders say the key is dressing in layers."Honestly, I just do it. I have a good base layer on. I try to just keep moving and keep my blood up and honestly just block the temperatures out, because once you really start thinking about it you are getting colder and colder, then it just gets harder. Honestly, when it's colder it's busier and so there is more money in our pockets," Kevin Bass says.We pulled out our thermal gun for those who were tightly bundled and showed them that even though they were out in their best heavy winter gear, heat was still escaping their body.Many like Melissa Dickerson, who braved the cold, tell us spring and summer can't come fast enough. They are over this winter weather."It's bitter and painful. It almost feels like it burns even though it is cold, it like burns. But as long as the kids don't get off from school for it, I am okay," says Dickerson.-----