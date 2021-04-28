People head outside for a summer preview in the city

By
EMBED <>More Videos

People head outside for a summer preview in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The last week of April is getting hot in Philadelphia, and many people Action News spoke with said they're enjoying the rising temperatures.

Children were cooling off around under the sun Wednesday at a splash pad at Sister Cities Park. Some families gathered around in the grassy areas picnicking.

On Kelly Drive, lots of people were out on their lunch break exercising.

"On a walk trying to get a break from work mid-day," said Lauren Klasic from Fairmount.

Some say they were spending their workday outside.

"We've been at home for like 12 months working from home anyway, so it's nice to get some fresh air. I think it's calming, more relaxing, as long as you have WiFi, why not," said Max Shortte, from Bala Cynwyd.

Outdoor cafes, like Cosmic Cafe, have been welcoming back customers after a long winter.

"There's a lot of people that we didn't see over the winter, some of our regulars, so it's nice to see them come back," said Darlene Martin, office manager, and bartender at Cosmic Cafe.

The beautiful weather has been driving a lot of business to golf courses, like at Walnut Lane.

"There's no reason not to be outside. People are stuck at home doing virtual stuff. You come out here, have a blast," said Kyle Spaulding, program manager at Walnut Lane Golf Club.

Spaulding said they plan to stay in full swing as long as the weather remains on par with Wednesday's weather.

"Courses have been busier than ever before," Spaulding added.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Cape May County
Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison
Bodycam video released after Chicago police kill man in foot chase
Show More
Police: Suspect in shooting outside Delaware school involved in 2nd homicide
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says
Mom and daughter to graduate from college together Mother's Day weekend
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
More TOP STORIES News