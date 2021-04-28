People head outside for a summer preview in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The last week of April is getting hot in Philadelphia, and many people Action News spoke with said they're enjoying the rising temperatures.Children were cooling off around under the sun Wednesday at a splash pad at Sister Cities Park. Some families gathered around in the grassy areas picnicking.On Kelly Drive, lots of people were out on their lunch break exercising."On a walk trying to get a break from work mid-day," said Lauren Klasic from Fairmount.Some say they were spending their workday outside."We've been at home for like 12 months working from home anyway, so it's nice to get some fresh air. I think it's calming, more relaxing, as long as you have WiFi, why not," said Max Shortte, from Bala Cynwyd.Outdoor cafes, like Cosmic Cafe, have been welcoming back customers after a long winter."There's a lot of people that we didn't see over the winter, some of our regulars, so it's nice to see them come back," said Darlene Martin, office manager, and bartender at Cosmic Cafe.The beautiful weather has been driving a lot of business to golf courses, like at Walnut Lane."There's no reason not to be outside. People are stuck at home doing virtual stuff. You come out here, have a blast," said Kyle Spaulding, program manager at Walnut Lane Golf Club.Spaulding said they plan to stay in full swing as long as the weather remains on par with Wednesday's weather."Courses have been busier than ever before," Spaulding added.