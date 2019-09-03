People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.

Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 p.m.

Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.

One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their black SUV.

No injuries were reported, and police are working on a description of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodsocial mediagun violencefast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in North Philly
Officer shoots suspect with box knife in North Philadelphia
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Dorian, stationary, continues assault of Bahamas; at least 5 dead
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
Show More
'Chester Trio' spreads positive message, sings at Philadelphia Union game
NJ parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found near route
Trenton kids get a fresh cut and some confidence for the new school year
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Man charged with theft of collection box from Philadelphia church
More TOP STORIES News