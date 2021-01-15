Woodlyne officer who wrongly pepper sprayed teens pleads guilty, resigns

Ryan Dubiel, 32, a Wenonah resident who served with the Woodlynne police force, was sentenced to a year of probation as part of a plea deal with the Camden County Prosecutor's office.
He also was barred from having contact with the victims.
The charges stem from a June 4 incident at a home in Woodlynne where officers were investigating a trespassing report.
Prosecutors said Dubiel used the spray in a manner that "was not consistent" with the state's use-of-force policy and was not justified.
Dubiel was charged six days later after authorities reviewed evidence that included police body camera footage of the incident.
