Perfect weather and paying tribute down the shore

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend is coming to a close.Now comes the long drive home from the shore after the long weekend.Monday afternoon in Sea Isle City, plenty of people were packing up."The traffic on the way home isn't going to be great but the weekend was awesome, we had a great time and can't ask for a better weekend," said Michael Kershner of Reading, Pa."Sad, we have to get back to work now. It was a nice long weekend. Got to spend with friends," said Mary George of West Chester, Pa.But not everyone's leaving. In Sea Isle City some folks lingered on the Promenade, playing games and eating ice cream.Christy McHale, owner of The Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Promenade said the sunny weather was great for business."It was insane yesterday. We were like nonstop. It was awesome," she said.On the beach, we found an Air Force veteran who always takes time to honor his fellow servicemen and women who didn't make it home."I graduated in 67, went in the Air Force," said David Bogle of Feasterville. "I was in the Air Force from 68-72. But I was never stationed in Vietnam. I was always stationed in the U.S."He says he and his wife, Kathy, always attend the Memorial Day ceremony to pay their respects."Being able to go to the service this morning, you feel like you're a small part of that," said Dave Bogle.Kathy Bogle said, "People sometimes don't truly appreciate everything they give up. Just so we can have the freedoms that we have."